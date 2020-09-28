Why American Eagle is the last mall brand standing

When COVID-19 arrived in the United States, the fashion industry took a major hit. In April, clothing sales fell by 79% , the largest drop on record. By the end of the year, revenues are expected to drop by a third, equal to $640 billion in losses . Iconic retailers, from Brooks Brothers to Lord & Taylor, have declared bankruptcy. And yet, in the midst of this bleak landscape, there’s a bright spot: American Eagle Outfitters, the four-decades-old teen retailer that owns American Eagle and Aerie.

At a time when many retailers are hemorrhaging money and closing stores, Aerie saw a 32% rise in revenue and is on track to open 70 new stores this year. The company also launched two new brands during the pandemic, Offline and Unsubscribed. AEO hasn’t been completely immune to the economic crisis: It saw an overall 15% decline in revenue, largely because all of its stores had to shutter during the lockdowns. But Jay Schottenstein, chairman and CEO, believes that the company can weather the storm and possibly even come out stronger on the other side of this crisis.

How did AEO become one of the last successful mall brands in America? The answer seems to be the company’s single-minded commitment to its target customer: Gen Z, the oldest of whom are now in their midtwenties. AEO has invested heavily in focus groups, consumer research, and even an in-house council made up of teens and twentysomethings who help with the corporate decision-making. All of this has given the company a clear sense of this generation’s values, aesthetics, and shopping preferences. “We’re gathering feedback from customers at every step,” Schottenstein says. “We’re reading comments on social, we’re getting feedback in stores.”

A Generation Obsessed With Comfort

So what does Gen Z want from a fashion brand? The answer is important, not just for AEO, but for the rest of the industry, as its spending power is set to increase by 70% by 2025, making its members key to the global economic recovery. Jennifer Foyle, AEO’s chief creative officer, says the company’s research points to one clear reality: Today’s young people want comfort, and she means that in every sense of the word. “They want their clothes to be soft and comfortable, but they also want marketing campaigns to make them feel comfortable in their own skin,” she says. “This is now at the forefront of everything we do.”

In many ways, the pandemic didn’t create a new desire for comfort; it just deepened a trend that was already in motion. Since the 1960s, each new generation has wanted to wear more casual clothing than the one before it, transitioning from suits to jeans to athleisure. AEO saw this trend coming about a decade ago with millennial consumers and started focusing on comfort at every level. American Eagle’s jeans have so much stretch, they can feel like sweatpants. Aerie began as an intimates brand, focused on making the most comfortable bras and undies on the market, but quickly expanded into loungewear, which it found that customers were increasingly wearing out of the home.

This clothing assortment turned out to be ideal for the pandemic, when people around the world began sheltering in place and their wardrobes shifted. In April, the sale of sweatpants in the U.S. went up by 80%, and AEO was ready to meet this demand. AEO was already selling a lot of sweats, hoodies, and leggings, but in February, as COVID-19 loomed, Foyle says the company began ordering more of these items. “We got early reads on the crisis because we have factory partners in Asia,” she says. “We moved fast. We did not wait.”

And in July, the company released Offline, a new brand focused on activewear that had been in the works for nine months. (For now, the brand is housed within Aerie, but going forward, Foyle says, it will be a stand-alone brand with its own stores in Nashville and New Jersey.)