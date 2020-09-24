Spotify, Match Group, and Epic Games join to fight Apple and Google app stores

A number of prominent tech giants have banded together to fight…even more prominent tech giants. As The New York Times reports , tech firms including Spotify, Match Group, and Epic Games have banded together to form the Coalition for App Fairness.

The coalition is a collection of companies that are pressing for regulatory and legal action against app store owners–namely Apple and Google. The group cites three main issues they have with the current app store ecosystems. They allege:

The app store owners favor the owners’ apps above third party apps.

The 30% app store fees Apple and Google take are too much.

That the app stores are “prisons that consumers are required to pay for and that developers cannot escape.”

The formation of the group comes after Epic Games launched a public battle with Apple over the fees Apple took from Fortnite in-app purchases. Epic launched its own payment platform in an iOS version of the Fortnite app, leading Apple to boot it from the App Store. The two have been locked in a legal battle ever since. And since then, other app makers have also expressed unhappiness with the rules Google and Apple impose on their developers if they want to distribute through their app stores.

Other members of the Coalition for App Fairness include Basecamp, ProtonMail, and Tile, the last of which has its own beef with Apple due to rumored upcoming competing hardware.