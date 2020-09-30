With the Nest Mini, Google has created a smarter smart speaker

Like its predecessor, the second generation of Google’s compact and affordable smart speaker, released in October 2019, lets users play music, make phone calls, control home appliances, and use the internet, all through voice control. It features the same soft fabric texture and circular shape, blending unobtrusively into homes. But Google updated the device with a larger speaker and a machine learning chip, so that it responds more quickly to user questions, with better sound quality. The company also integrated a notch to give customers more options for wall mounting and added another color, a soft blue called Sky, to the existing Charcoal, Chalk, and Coral choices. Another innovation: 100% of the new Mini’s outer casing is made from postconsumer recycled plastics, and the external enclosure is made from 35% recycled plastic.