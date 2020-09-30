An irreverent creativity hub for McDonald’s

The playful redesign of the McDonald’s Innovation Center, in Romeoville, Illinois, was the brainchild of Studio O+A. The colorful space is decorated with oversize graphics of patent designs and other innovation-themed images, while large glass doors and windows and writable surfaces encourage employees working on technological and culinary creations to intermingle and take their work anywhere—a departure from the building’s previous, mazelike layout.
See more honorees from the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards here.