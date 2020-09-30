advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

An irreverent creativity hub for McDonald’s

The work of Studio O+A has earned 2020 Innovation by Design honors.

An irreverent creativity hub for McDonald’s
[Photo: Studio O+A]
By Lara Sorokanich1 minute Read

The playful redesign of the McDonald’s Innovation Center, in Romeoville, Illinois, was the brainchild of Studio O+A. The colorful space is decorated with oversize graphics of patent designs and other innovation-themed images, while large glass doors and windows and writable surfaces encourage employees working on technological and culinary creations to intermingle and take their work anywhere—a departure from the building’s previous, mazelike layout.

advertisement

See more honorees from the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life