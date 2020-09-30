Inside FDNY’s Rescue Company 2, a training facility built to simulate disasters

Rescue Company 2, in Brownsville, Brooklyn, is home to some of the New York City Fire Department’s most highly trained firefighters, who are called in for rescues from high-rises, underground subway tunnels, and other precarious places. Fittingly, Studio Gang designed interior and exterior spaces to mimic these challenging environments.

Climbing

A large interior space includes a 46-foot-high training wall to practice scaling and rappelling, and a catwalk for high-up training exercises.

Crawling

An underground room simulates smoky conditions.

Scaling

Numerous windows and openings at varied angles and sizes replicate what firefighters could encounter at apartment and office buildings.

Squeezing

A manhole space is used for practicing confined rescues.

See more honorees from the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards here.