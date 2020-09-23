advertisement
What’s up with Twitter’s disappearing tweets?

Twitter denies the technical issues are related to a specific topic.

[Photo: Brett Jordan/Unsplash]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

A number of Twitter users on Wednesday complained about tweets being blocked or disappearing from their timelines.

The issues appeared to begin right around the same time that Twitter experienced a surge in tweet activity related to the death of Breonna Taylor, leading to some speculation that Twitter was censoring tweets around a grand jury’s announcement this afternoon.

Twitter acknowledged the technical issues but denied they were related to any specific topic. Reached for comment, a spokesperson referred Fast Company to the following tweets:

Earlier today, a grand jury indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville, Kentucky, police detective, on three felony counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree,” a decision that immediately drew criticism. Neither Hankison nor the other officers involved were charged with actually causing Taylor’s death.

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company

