This site has over a dozen free tools to keep you from burning out

When you’re working from home, it’s all too easy to develop some bad habits. Maybe you’re staring at the screen for too long without interruption, or hunching over your laptop with little regard for posture. Or perhaps you’re just working too much in the first place.

A new website called Working Den wants to help with all that, offering a free suite of tools that promote a healthier remote work routine. While there are lots of apps and websites that offer some similar resources, Working Den helpfully puts them all in one place. It’s got playlists of soothing sounds and background music, a list of physical exercises and stretches, a dozen relaxing nature videos, a basic pomodoro timer, a couple of mental health assessment quizzes, and more. The site can even help prevent eye strain, reminding you every 20 minutes to spend at least 20 seconds looking at something other than your screen.

Working Den was spearheaded by Daniel Hall, a London-based freelancer who helps businesses manage their internet ad campaigns, and who’s written a book on freelancing. In an interview, he says the idea for the site came from his own experience of burning out while working from home.

When Hall started freelancing in 2012, he moved out of London to a house in Essex that his mother owned. At the time, it seemed like a good way to save money while he built up his business, but giving up his old social life and working in relative isolation led to an unhealthy work-life balance—something many young professionals who’ve moved home to their parents can likely relate to. He’d wake up at dawn to be available for clients in Australia, and he’d keep working well into the night for clients in the United States. He seldom took breaks and would frequently skip meals.

“Those sort of things led to burnout,” Hall says. “I was just never, ever doing anything but working.”

Hall says he fell into a cycle of depression that lasted for about a year, and he started having suicidal thoughts. The endless hours of staring at his computer screen took a physical toll as well. He used to have 20-20 vision; now he wears glasses.

All of that made him realize he needed to make changes. He started taking walks and lunch breaks, and he adheres to the “20-20-20” rule: Every 20 minutes, spend 20 seconds looking at something 20 feet away. Hall also took on fewer international clients, and he has a strict rule of doing absolutely no work on Saturdays, including no emails. In 2016, he moved back to London, and on his 31st birthday last year, he took his first proper vacation in nearly a decade.