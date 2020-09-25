Why tomorrow’s wellness programs will leave out the ‘tough love’ approach

As the traditional workplace continues to go through a massive, potentially permanent transformation, many companies are rushing to bring the dynamics of the in-office experience into the virtual space we all now inhabit. During times of extraordinary change, leadership may feel that clinging to old routines is the best way to provide support for employees. However, right now is not a time to uphold the status quo. Instead, it’s a chance to introduce bold ideas that force a positive shift in entrenched corporate culture.

In the last decade, tech companies fundamentally changed the corporate office environment—ushering in an era of open spaces, catered kitchens and cafeterias, and clubhouse-like atmospheres to attract young and ambitious workers. However, the hollowness of these perks was exposed when offices shut down earlier this year and employees began working from home. Instead of scrambling to find an ad hoc solution to temporarily satisfy employees, a company-wide cultural refocus can do the trick for everyone’s long-term future.

The need for functional mental and physical wellness programs only grows stronger as people grapple with the increasingly blurred lines between home and work life. Providing a structured and enriching approach to well-being can alter people’s understanding of their own selves, both internally and in relation to others, and allow people to bring their A game to work each day. Even better, these tenets of wellness aren’t confined to the workplace; they can extend into other aspects of life, too.

The tech industry is well known, and even revered, for its “tough-love” approach to management and the global successes associated with this style of leadership. Choosing to focus on holistic care may seem confounding—after all, why fix what’s not clearly broken? Many companies are finding that this “churn and burn” model, which moves workers up the ladder, can wreak havoc on HR departments and hinder a company’s progress down the line. A deliberate investment in employees can produce a more effective workplace, as well as a happier and more creative workforce.

In fact, by giving people the tools to put their well-being at the center of their daily lives, companies will notice improvements not only within the employee population, but a ripple effect reaching across communities, societies, the environment, and—if you’re an optimist—the world.

Here are four bold approaches to holistic well-being services to consider implementing into your workplace:

Make the services accessible from anywhere

Having an on-site gym for employees to use at their convenience during the workday is great, until office buildings are closed due to a global pandemic. Ensuring that health and well-being services are accessible both in and outside of the office goes a long way toward future-proofing your well-being program against unforeseen circumstances and providing extra encouragement for people to get involved when it best fits their schedule. For example, live-streamed fitness classes throughout the day, from yoga to dance aerobics, allows people (and their family members, as an additional perk) to join at their convenience and gives their mind a break.