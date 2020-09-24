3 things Jeff Bezos looks for in job candidates

Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world . His financial success is the subject of innumerable articles. But what is less talked about is one key to that success: Amazon’s hiring practices.

As he explains in a Letter to Shareholders just after the company went public: “Setting the bar high in our approach to hiring has been, and will continue to be, the single most important element of Amazon.com’s success.”

Anyone applying for a job at Amazon should realize that expectations are high. Bezos himself acknowledges, “It’s not easy to work here.” As Amazon prepares to hire over 100,000 employees across the United States and Canada in the coming months, job seekers should be aware of the qualities the company examines.

Bezos and his hiring team still consider candidates in terms of three broad questions he set forth in his original 1998 Letter to Shareholders:

1. Is this a person we will admire?

Bezos has said he seeks people who are more than simply competent. “I’ve always tried hard to work only with people I admire,” Bezos observes. “If you think about people you’ve admired in your life, they are probably people you’ve been able to learn from or take an example from.”

Admirable individuals he notes in interviews, are “right a lot,” but they’re also good listeners and willing to change their minds. As he puts it: “The smartest people are constantly revising their understanding, reconsidering a problem they thought they’d already solved. They’re open to new points of view, new information, new ideas, contradictions, and challenges to their own way of thinking.”

Interview questions tests this quality. They include, “Tell me about a time you were given feedback that made you change your strategy.” Candidates applying for job at Amazon need to show they’re open to new ideas, that they’ve responded to the ideas of their colleagues, and that the solutions they’ve put in place are a result of collaborative thinking.