That Echelon ‘Amazon’ Spin bike is not an Amazon product, says Amazon

Spin has multiple definitions. It could mean “exercise on a stationary bike” or “misleading propaganda.”

Now, the two have converged.

A new Amazon-branded exercise bike unveiled by Echelon Fitness yesterday has nothing to do with Amazon, according to the e-commerce giant, despite Echelon describing it as Amazon’s first-ever connected fitness product.

The Seattle online shopping giant has released a statement denying any connection to what fewer than 24 hours ago was called the EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike or the Prime Bike.

“This bike is not an Amazon product or related to Amazon Prime,” the company said. “Echelon does not have a formal partnership with Amazon. We are working with Echelon to clarify this in its communications, stop the sale of the product, and change the product branding.”

Fast Company‘s numerous attempts to reach Echelon Fitness for comment were unsuccessful.

Amazon’s website no longer lists the $499 Echelon bike for sale and the online press release put out by the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company has been scrubbed.