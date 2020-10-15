We asked an arctic explorer how to keep warm as temps drop. Here’s his best advice

Forget what you learned from Ralphie and Randy’s mother in A Christmas Story. You don’t have to be bundled up to stay warm when the temperatures drop. You just need to layer your clothes correctly. That’s why we asked Eric Lillstrom—an expedition guide with PolarExplorers—to teach us everything he knows about keeping warm in even the lowest temperatures on Earth. Lillstrom, who guides expeditions in parts of the world where dressing properly is a matter of life and death, says it’s all about the quality of layers—not the quantity.

“We have a full clothing and equipment checklist, and going over that list is the first thing that happens when we’re going on an expedition,” he says. “We lay out each individual piece and we spend an hour going over layering in detail. It’s all about making sure that you have everything you need without wearing too much.” Lillstrom suggests that to stay warm all winter long, all you need are three (high-quality) layers. 1. A Good Base Layer There are dozens of base layers out there, but it’s best to stick to the original: wool. “Professional guides are moving towards recommending all wool,” Lillstrom says. “There is nothing better than a high-quality wool layer.” Here are our favorites. Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Crew Top

The purest of the wool base layers, Smartwool’s Merino 250 collection is made with 100% merino wool, featuring a heavier, softer knit that is still formfitting enough to wear under other, tighter layers. I ski all winter in this crew top, and swear by its always-warm, never-hot insulating capabilities. There are no itchy shoulder seams—and the seams that are present are flatlock stitched, so you’ll never have to deal with hot spots or prickly hems. Men's Merino 250 Crew Top - $100 Women's Merino 250 Crew Top - $100 Smartwool Merino 250 Base Layer Bottom

The Smartwool Merino 250 bottoms are a near-perfect base layer for all of the aforementioned qualities of the crew top above, but are even more thoughtful—thanks to a multitude of cuts and sizing. If you ski often or wear tall boots, then you know how uncomfortable it is to have socks and long underwear fighting for real estate (and bunching up) in your boots. The 3/4-length bottoms put that problem to rest, leaving your ankles and shins free. This length is available for both men and women. Additionally, there are plus sizes and full-length options if that’s what you’re looking for.

Men's Cirrus Alpine Jacket - $200 3. A Weather-Proof Layer Lillstrom explains that in ultracold conditions, you don’t have to worry about precipitation—so he prefers a wind-specific layer that isn’t waterproof. But for all of us who are subjected to drizzles and sleets during the winter months, there are shells that can protect against all the elements. Here are our favorite shell layers for both top and bottom. Duer All-Weather Denim

Believe it or not, there are jeans out there that are made to protect you from wind, rain, snow, cold temperatures, and whatever else your day throws at you. Duer’s All-Weather denim has a wind- and waterproof membrane, a soft-to-the-touch lining, and reflective cuffs for extra visibility on dark mornings and evenings. They’re the most technical jeans I’ve found to date, but still look (and feel) good enough for everyday casual wear. It’s not often you find a pair of jeans you’d be okay getting stuck in a storm wearing. All Duer Weather-Proof Denim - Starting at $139 Athleta Women’s Edgewater RainOut Parka

This waterproof, wind-resistant shell comes in three perfectly hued neutrals, has a flattering cut, an above-knee length, grosgrain finish, and lots of little features made to keep the weather out. What more could you want from a four-season shell? Women's Edgewater Parka - $179 Lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket

This knee-length jacket is the perfect weatherproof layer. It’s got a relaxed fit to accommodate whatever layers you have underneath, and features tape-sealed seams, zippered pockets, and reflective details. It’s waterproof and windproof, and we love the minimal design and six-hue color palette. We promise you’ll get compliments on this jacket. Rain Rebel Jacket - $228 Filson Men’s Cover Cloth Mile Marker Coat

Filson is a heritage brand known for making clothes that are tough enough for wildland firefighters, ranchers, and folks who spend their lives outside in some pretty extreme conditions. We love that this rain- and wind-repellent coat doesn’t have the shiny, plasticky look of modern shells. And its design is smart as hell. It has a generous fit to accommodate layering, or you can use the Filson button-on hood and zip-in liners to add insulation during winter months. This is a coat you’ll have for the rest of your life.

