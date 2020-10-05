The new fall wardrobe essential: Chic wide-leg pants (that are as comfortable as sweats)

There are few things I’ve enjoyed more in my quarantine than swingy, comfy wide-leg pants that make me look wildly more put-together than I oftentimes feel. They seamlessly transition from mornings spent sipping espresso shots and attending virtual meetings to grabbing dinner to-go and taking walks in the park. And I couldn’t recommend the silhouette more highly for a season spent with more social distancing, working from home, and wanting to feel comfy while looking great. Here are six pairs the FC Recommender team is loving.

The Perfect Wide Leg Pant by Summersalt

The waistband on these swingy, floaty pants is what sets them apart from the sea of others. It’s wide, sleek, stretchy, and holds you in as perfectly as your favorite pair of leggings. And while black is always our color of choice, the red lava hue packs an extra special punch that looks just as good in November as it will in May.

Charmeuse Wide Leg Pant by Cuyana

If ever there was a pair of pants that could feel like a pair of pajamas but look like an evening gown, these are them. They are silky, shiny, swingy, and absolutely luxurious. With the silk crop tee and a pair of wedges, these pants are the anchor of a stunning look—but are just as much at home with a tee and pair of classic sneakers.

On the Fly Wide-Leg Pant by Lululemon

A swingy wide cut, convenient pockets, a soft fabric—that’s all you need for a perfect pair of everyday pants. Lulu knocked it out of the park with the On the Fly pant. It may have been made for travel days, but we love them for staying home.

Everyday Pant by époque évolution

These modern, perfectly tailored pants are incredibly comfy and stand out from the crowd. They’re flattering, easily 3-season pants, and have a fitted flare design. If you need any more convincing that these pants are worth the purchase, I invite you to read the love letter I wrote to them here.

Drawstring Wide Leg Pant by Carbon38

These pants are the only ones on the list that are technically pajamas, but you can easily get away with wearing them to run errands, take walks, and take meetings—no one will be able to call your bluff thanks to the lux crepe fabric and sharp silhouette. We love the rich navy color and the lightweight fabric.

Demin Field Pants by Outerknown

I put these pants on the day I received them in the mail and have worn them at least two days a week (okay, let’s be honest, four days a week) since. They are wide enough to feel roomy and comfortable but tailored enough to look sharp and stylish, making them worth every penny, if you ask me. I love that the organic cotton is durable and thick enough that these don’t have a sweatpants-like feel. Outerknown is a sustainable brand that really knows how to make top-notch, timeless apparel.