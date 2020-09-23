“Salary is a necessary evil,” and other thoughts on startup pay

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. How do I think about compensation for people I’m hiring at my startup?

—Founder of an early-stage startup

Dear Founder,

When I think about compensation, I’m looking for a way to motivate and reward folks by achieving the organization’s long-term purpose. Startups are a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, and I like to see offers reflect that. I want to put a model in place that has everyone aligned on the goals and pushing hard for success.

For startups, cash is king. Founders must preserve the cash they have to invest in the company. Often that means that the first employees at an early-stage startup are going to receive a base salary that’s less than what they could make at a big company, but they also should receive equity that makes the potential upside much greater for significant wealth accumulation.

I know this sounds a little unusual, but I see salary as a necessary evil. People need to be given a salary so they can have enough money to pay their bills and live their life. And employers need to offer enough so that they’re competitive. (That said, don’t compare yourself to bigger companies—as mentioned above, you’ll be offering a lower cash package but giving them a higher upside.) For an employer, it’s important to recognize that someone’s salary will never go down; it only goes up. In that way it becomes like an entitlement—most people expect their base to increase every year, even if it is in a small fashion. However, that incremental amount won’t really do much; no one really changes the direction of their family legacy on salary alone. Even outside the world of startups (think about finance or sports), people have pay structures that include not just base salaries but bonuses tied to performance—that’s the vehicle that has the most potential to make a difference.