The biggest mistake you can make in a crisis? Letting go of young team members

Arguably no group has felt the brunt of layoffs, lockdown-induced closures, and hiring freezes in the past six months more than young workers . An International Labour Organization report found that one in six people under 24 had stopped working since March, with those still employed taking a 23% cut to their work hours. Job prospects for recent grads look grim too, with entry-level postings falling by more than 70% on popular job sites like ZipRecruiter.

We’ve seen this before, most recently in the Great Recession, when young people were hit hardest and continue to feel the impacts of lost jobs and financial insecurity. Right now, employed young workers are considering their situation and looking for ways to limit economic uncertainty. In many cases, this means proactively seeking new employment. My company recently did a data dive on more than 100 organizations and found that, since May, there’s been an increase in people 25 and under voluntarily leaving jobs. In many industries—most notably in competitive fields like tech, finance, and advanced manufacturing—they are actively moving from risky startups to well-established giants who continue to hire despite the pandemic.

This stands in stark contrast to the belief many business leaders hold that cutting entry-level positions will help them survive a crisis, and that there will always be young, hungry workers willing to fill those jobs when things start to pick up. There are many reasons this short-term thinking is wrong, and can have long-term consequences that will ultimately hurt companies as they try to rebound.

The danger of thinking young workers are disposable

In a crisis, many managers argue young hires aren’t worth the effort and expense to keep because they have limited experience and are often thought to have minimal skin in the game. The data, however, says the opposite. In fact, there’s no higher financial ROI than investing in your entry-level employees—501% according to one study, a larger return than investing in mid- or senior-level groups. Because these employees are early in their career, they have the most room to grow, a higher tolerance for risk, and are more likely to invest in an employer that invests in them.

In turmoil, employers understandably think there’s safety in consistency—that longstanding employees know the ropes and leaning on “experience” is less risky than taking a chance on untested candidates. But here’s the thing: In a pandemic-driven recession, no one has “relevant experience.” Not one person in the workforce today has gone through anything like this or knows what to do. And unfortunately, sometimes the “reliable” older workers get caught in complacency, and are unwilling to take risks or do what it takes to push the envelope through unprecedented times.

This isn’t to say senior employees don’t have a role to play. But there’s another unavoidable issue we must grapple with even after this recession ends: a rapidly aging workforce with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every single day. Massive workforce turnover is inevitable, which means today’s new hires are the future of your company. They will likely be the ones to lead the way in the new normal that will reveal itself when the dust finally settles. That’s why we haven’t let go of any interns since the pandemic struck, and we’re still hiring students.

Many companies are struggling just to stay afloat or have been forced to revise, rewrite, and completely rethink their business plans. But when the economy rebounds, the battle for workers will heat up again. (Indeed, in competitive sectors it never dies down.) By doubling down on entry-level talent right now, you gain a competitive edge and set your company up to be resilient beyond the pandemic.