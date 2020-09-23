This dreamy home office pod lets you work outside all year round

For many of us, working from home through the pandemic hasn’t been ideal: We’ve camped out at dining tables, taken calls in the bathroom, and rearranged our closets to make a decent Zoom backdrop.

But we’re tired of makeshift spaces, and London design studio Boano Prišmontas has heard our cries for help. It’s created a beautiful home office that can be built in your backyard. The pod is called “My Room in the Garden” and you can set it up in any outdoor space, including your driveway, backyard, or garden. The exterior is made from a weatherproof aluminum, while the interior is made from birch, and there are floor to ceiling windows to ensure the space is well lit.

Almost every aspect of the design is customizable. The space is built using a modular system of prefabricated units, which means you can arrange the pieces to best take advantage of your space. For instance, if you have a narrow alleyway next to your home, you can create a thin, rectangular space. The smallest unit is around 6 feet by 8 feet, and costs $6,400; the largest starts at $13,600 and lets you add on as many modules as you want. Before ordering, you’d talk with a consultant to help you figure out the specific configuration you need.

You can also personalize the interior thanks to peg walls that let you put up shelves wherever you want. While it makes sense to use the space as a home office, it could easily become an art studio or even a guest room, given that you can put together an unlimited number of modules.

The studio’s founders, Tomaso Boano and Jonas Prišmontas, developed the concept when Europe went into lockdown, which made many people feel claustrophobic and in need of spaces to work. They built a version of the office for this year’s London Design Festival. For now, it’s only available in the United Kingdom.

The COVID-19 crisis may have an enduring impact on how we work. Throughout the pandemic, companies have realized exactly how much work can be done remotely. Some companies, including Twitter and Facebook, have already announced that their employees will be able to work from home after the pandemic is over if they want. This is forcing many people to rethink their living arrangements to better accommodate working from home. Some are choosing to move to the suburbs where they can move into bigger houses with home offices. “My Room in The Garden” provides an alternative solution that will let people take advantage of small pockets of outdoor space they might already have.