Is trick-or-treating safe? Sorry, but the CDC’s Halloween guidelines are a real fright

Did you really think the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was going to let you enjoy Halloween this year?

No way. The CDC has released a list of tips for how to spend October 31 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and traditional trick-or-treating is noticeably absent from its list of recommendations. In fact, the agency specifically says people who may have COVID-19—or might have been exposed to someone who does—should not pass out candy to trick-or-treaters or go to any in-person Halloweens events.

“Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door-to-door” is high-risk and should be avoided, the CDC says.

Other high-risk activities, according to the CDC, include indoor haunted houses, hayrides, and tractor rides with people you don’t live with. It also frowns upon “trunk-or-treats” (when candy is passed out from cars in parking lots) and attending autumn festivals outside your community if you live in a high-COVID-19 area.

Before you misappropriate the Christmas term grinch, know that the CDC has suggested lower-risk alternatives, such as:

a virtual Halloween costume contest

a social-distanced pumpkin carving

a Halloween movie night with members of your household

an outdoor scavenger hunt

On the CDC’s list of moderate-risk activities are outdoor costume parades or Halloween parties; going to a pumpkin patch with hand sanitizer while wearing a mask and maintaining social-distancing rules; and what it calls “one-way trick-or-treating,” where individually wrapped goodie bags (prepared by hands that were washed with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds) are left at the far end of a driveway or yard for visitors to take.

Don’t think that Disney or Hillary Clinton costume mask can do double duty.