China’s cities will soon be crawling with self-driving robotaxis

As the taxi drove itself through Shenzhen’s bustling streets, Bill Russo marveled from the passenger seat. Be it a scooter making a u-turn in front of the robotaxi, or a nearby driver who decided to go straight instead of following the legal left or right turns marked on the road, there was no shortage of obstacles for the self-driving car.

Granted, there was a flesh and blood driver behind the wheel of the vehicle, which is part of startup AutoX’s autonomous car pilot program that launched in China mid-August, but he would only take control in an emergency. However, Russo, who is the chairman of the Automotive Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, says AutoX’s AI was so effective that the emergency driver “never had to intervene” during the 70-minute ride. That level of sophistication is needed for companies like AutoX and Didi, the ride-hailing company which also recently launched a competing AV pilot program in China. That’s because, according to Russo, “Companies in China… are trying to do the black diamond, to use a skiing metaphor, and not a bunny hill.”

Such companies could gather even more momentum thanks to a slew of infrastructure investment that the Chinese government announced earlier this year. That includes a 62-mile expressway connecting Beijing and neighboring Xiong’an that has several lanes dedicated to autonomous cars and was built by driverless construction vehicles. The paving was completed in mid-August and the road will officially open in 2021.

Russo, who is also the founder and CEO of the consulting company Automobility, says government funding is also focused on boosting China’s 5G infrastructure. The goal is to “allow for high speed communication between autonomous vehicles and the network, which has eyes in the sky and helps the car see all around itself,” he says.

Russo explains that AutoX and Didi are both aiming to demonstrate that the technology is safe and viable in densely populated areas by 2023. It’s a huge technical challenge, one that major American players like Waymo (from Google), Cruise, Argo.ai, and Zoox (acquired by Amazon) have yet to master. Russo says that some of those companies are running pilots in cities such as San Francisco, with a focus on low density road testing, often in defined “geofenced” areas. AutoX, which got its start in the Bay Area and has since moved its headquarters to Shenzhen, still has a strong Stateside presence with a team of over 100 R&D engineers. It is just the second company to receive a California Driverless Permit for robotaxis at speeds up to 45mph, after Waymo.

Regardless, Russo says, “Companies in China are much more willing to take the experimental approach to solving problems in a live setting, not in a controlled setting” that is geofenced.

Surprisingly enough, these plans have not been completely stifled by COVID-19. On the contrary, a spokesperson for AutoX says the “pandemic has made people in China realize that robotaxis and robo-delivery are much safer ways of transportation for people and goods. Safety does not only mean less traffic accidents, but also less risk of contact and infection.”