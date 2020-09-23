Bored or overloaded? This is the amount of stress you need to get things done

The unprecedented challenges of the pandemic mean life is asking a lot of us these days. Many people are experiencing a perfect storm of stressors. Yet these challenging times present as good an opportunity as any to gain a solid understanding of our stress levels and what actually works for managing them.

Stress has the ability to affect every system in our body, and this continued strain of persistent acute or chronic stress can lead to serious health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and mental disorders. But how much stress is too much? And is there such a thing as not enough? When it comes to our productivity and performance, it turns out that there is a critical relationship between pressure and performance.

If you find yourself frequently distracted and disorganized at work, you may be either chronically stressed or understimulated. To find a nice medium, try some of these strategies to moderate your stress and get back to performing at your peak.

The Yerkes-Dodson Law

Often graphically illustrated as an inverted bell-shaped curve, “The Yerkes-Dodson Law” or Inverted “U” of performance, depicts that when people experience the right amount of mental and physiological arousal (or stress) for the task at hand, they can perform at their peak. But too much or too little pressure, and performance suffers.

This curve reflects the remarkably fussy nature of our prefrontal cortex (PFC), which is crucial to higher-order thinking and executive functioning. To perform optimally, our PFC needs a nearly perfect balance of neurochemicals—not too much, not too little, but just right—leading Amy Arnsten, professor of neurobiology and psychology at Yale University, to refer to the PFC as “the Goldilocks of the brain.”

When you’re tired, bored, or unmotivated, small amounts of the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine are released. In contrast, extreme stress results in the release of high levels of dopamine and norepinephrine. In the case of either too little or too much of these neurochemicals, the effect on our PFC is the same: We are more distracted, disorganized, forgetful, and disinhibited.

In other words, either too much or too little stress takes us to the same ineffective place. The anxiety you may feel before a high-stakes presentation is one example of how the Yerkes-Dodson Law works. An optimal level of stress helps you create the necessary energy to prepare and deliver a dynamic presentation, but too much, and it impairs your ability to concentrate and remember what you want to say. To be at our best, we need just the right amount.