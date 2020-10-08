Watch out, Amazon: Walmart could be the comeback story of the COVID-19 era

One thing about a deadly pandemic is that it really forces you to reassess your priorities. Imagine if you could travel back to January and explain to your past self that everyday things such as seeing a movie, taking a trip, or even visiting your favorite pub would not figure prominently on your to-do list for most of 2020.

As priorities shift, so do the brands we gravitate toward, and we’re starting to get a deeper window into which brands will benefit from a world radically reshaped by COVID-19, at least in terms of consumer perception. The latest FutureBrand Index, from the global consultancy FutureBrand, is a ranking of the world’s top 100 brands based on in-depth research and interviews with 3,000 consumers across 17 countries.

The 2020 list, some of which reflects shifting consumer preferences during the coronavirus pandemic, reveals an interesting mix of brands rising in the ranks—and they’re not necessarily the ones you’d expect. Amazon, for example, fell three spots from 2018, which was when the last survey was conducted. It’s now No. 24 in the top 100, despite becoming far more integrated into the lives of most consumers over the last several months.

And yet it’s the opposite story for Amazon’s biggest rival, Walmart, which shot up 34 spots from its 2018 ranking. Walmart’s improved position is notable; it had been falling in brand perception for years, prompting the index’s authors to suggest in 2018 that it needed a brand reset. “The multinational retailer has clearly been doing something right since then, as it has shown a significant increase in all attribute scores,” the report states.

At No. 41, Walmart still trails behind Amazon, but its elevated position is no less a comeback story for a company seen by many as an underdog to Jeff Bezos’s e-commerce behemoth. What’s more, 64% of FutureBrand’s respondents see Walmart pulling even further ahead in the coming years.

“Part of this rise in goodwill may be due to its speedy response to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic including the implementation of an emergency leave program, providing time off for employees depending on the coronavirus threat level,” the report’s authors write.

Here are the 10 brands that have seen the biggest rise in ranking since 2018: