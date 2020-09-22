advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:32 am

Amazon fans: Stop shopping and start pedaling this Spin bike

Sorry, Peloton . . . The Prime Bike is here. It was only a matter of time.

Amazon fans: Stop shopping and start pedaling this Spin bike
[Photo: courtesy of Echelon]
By Zlati Meyer1 minute Read

Replace “shop ’til you drop” with “pedal ’til you drop.”

advertisement
advertisement

Amazon has partnered with Echelon Fitness to create a branded connected Spin bike, called the EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike or the Prime Bike for short.

The $499 bike, Amazon’s first-ever connected fitness product, comes with a free 30-day Echelon United Membership, which connects riders with thousands of live and on-demand classes.

The black bike is 45 inches by 11 inches by 36 inches and weighs 36 kilograms, according to its listing on, you guessed it, amazon.com.

“We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone,” president and CEO Lou Lentine said in a written statement.

This isn’t the first time Echelon has teamed up with a big-name retailer. The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based business also sells a Walmart-branded bike.

Wall Street, perhaps filled with devotees of another Spin bike, is seeing Peloton’s stock drop since the Amazon announcement. It was $89.97 per share, down $4.83 or 5.09%, in early-morning trading.

advertisement

The company’s first Connect Bike launched three years ago.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life