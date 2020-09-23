3 steps for dealing with a coworker who is slacking

Business—like most of life—is a team sport. Companies succeed, because people work together to create outcomes that no individual could accomplish alone. Learning how to create good team behavior is complicated by the fact that education (in general) is an individual sport. Throughout our years of school, we are given assignments to be done alone and are evaluated on our personal knowledge of the material.

There are good reasons to make sure that everyone in a class has learned the material, but it means that most of us don’t get practice at taking on group projects and particularly at developing strategies to ensure that everyone takes care of their responsibilities.

That is a particular problem when one of your colleagues is not carrying their share of the load. So what should you do when someone is slacking off?

Lead with empathy

An old finding in social psychology is called the “fundamental attribution error.” The idea is that when you explain the behavior of other people, you tend to assume that it has to do with some aspect of who they are rather than the situation they are in. Part of the reason that this is seen as an error is that when you describe the reasons for your own behavior, you tend to focus more on the impact of the situation rather than on your own traits.

When a colleague isn’t getting their work done, it is natural to think that they are being lazy or that they don’t care about the work as much as you do. While that is possible, there might also be something going on in their life that is making it hard to complete the task.

When you notice that a team member has not gotten work done, start by asking how they’re doing. Particularly during the pandemic, there are a lot of factors that might make it hard for people to complete the work they have been assigned. Many people are dealing with childcare and family care issues. Other people are dealing with illness in the family. And still others are having to cope with anxiety and depression associated with the pandemic.

The more you understand about a colleagues’ situation, the more that you’ll be able to figure out how you might be able to support them in the work that needs to get done.