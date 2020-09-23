Why these blue-wheeled bikes are taking Europe by storm

The micromobility boom that’s flooded cities around the world with bike-share systems, e-bikes, and scooters has so far primarily offered mobility on demand. Step out of a downtown building or subway station, and an array of branded mobility options are just an app’s touch away. Go from point A to point B and leave the bike or scooter there for the next user to ride.

One new service that’s spreading across European cities adds a little more permanence to the micromobility concept. Instead of renting a bike by the ride, it’s more like a lease that can last a month or more.

The Netherlands-based company behind this concept is called Swapfiets, and it’s now operating in six countries in Europe. The fiets in its name is the Dutch word for bicycle, but it’s the swap that’s the main pitch to potential riders. Included in its monthly fee (roughly $20) are free repairs on flat tires and other mechanical issues, or a fully tuned replacement bike swapped in within 48 hours.

Though changing a flat tire on a bike isn’t exactly high-level mechanical engineering, it’s just one of the annoyances of bike ownership that inspired Swapfiets’s three founders to start the company in 2014 as university students in the Dutch city of Delft.

“Biking was the way for us to move around as students through the city, but it also provided a lot of hassle—buying, maintaining, selling, walking to the repair shop if it’s broken, stuff like that. So we thought about how we can fix that,” co-founder Richard Burger says. He and his co-founders wanted to create a way of “having the benefit of going from A to B without the hassle.”

So they bought about 40 used bikes, made a website and a Facebook page, and started Swapfiets. The first customers were other students, and Burger and his co-founders juggled running the company with wrenching bikes back into shape. “At first we were doing it ourselves—repairing on Sunday evenings and handing out bikes on Monday mornings,” he says.

Soon the idea caught on, and they began offering bikes in other Dutch cities. The company now operates in more than 50 cities and has 35,000 members in Amsterdam alone. In total, there are more than 200,000 Swapfiets users in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Denmark, and the company recently expanded to Paris and Milan.