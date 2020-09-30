The most innovative sustainability projects of 2020

Winner
Powerhouse Brattørkaia
Snøhetta
The world’s northernmost energy-positive building, located in Trondheim, Norway, which produces more than twice as much electricity as it consumes on average every day
Finalists
Aguahoja II
The Mediated Matter Group, MIT Media Lab
Amager Resource Center
Bjarke Ingels Group
The Dasher
Allbirds
Design by Decay, Decay by Design
Design by Decay, Andrea Ling
The Essential Collection
Sabai
Google Nest Mini
Google
The Interceptor
The Ocean Cleanup
Marimekko Spinnova printed-clothing collaboration
Marimekko and Spinnova
Mohawk Continuum Process
Mohawk Flooring
On & On Collection
Barber Osgerby
PFAS-free compostable bowls
Sweetgreen and Footprint
South Bay Sponge
James Corner Field Operations
Honorable Mentions
BatBnB
Point Line Plane
Belle Vie disposable tableware from sugarcane
Gantenhammer
The Bison Ultralight
United by Blue
Canada’s Earth Tower
Perkins and Will
Converse Renew
Converse
Eos Bioreactor
Hypergiant
Flwrdwn
Pangaia
Futurecraft.Loop Generation 2
Adidas
Growing Islands
Self-Assembly Lab, MIT
Ibi
Cariuma
Infarm Kroger partnership
Infarm
Living Seawall
WhiteGrey
Lumi ID
Lumi
Nebia by Moen
Nebia
Nike Space Hippie
Nike
Oral-B Clic
Procter & Gamble
Pollution Ink
Dell Technologies
Sonoma Academy’s Janet Durgin Guild and Commons
WRNS Studio
Takt
Takt
Thousand Fell circular sneakers
Thousand Fell