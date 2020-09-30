advertisement
  • 6:00 am

The most innovative sustainability projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Sustainability category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Ivar Kvaal/courtesy Snøhetta]
Powerhouse Brattørkaia
Snøhetta
The world’s northernmost energy-positive building, located in Trondheim, Norway, which produces more than twice as much electricity as it consumes on average every day

Finalists

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Aguahoja II
The Mediated Matter Group, MIT Media Lab

[Photo: Laurian Ghinitoiu/courtesy Bjarke Ingels Group]
Amager Resource Center
Bjarke Ingels Group

[Photo: Allbirds]
The Dasher
Allbirds

[Photo: courtesy Andrea Ling]
Design by Decay, Decay by Design
Design by Decay, Andrea Ling

[Photo: Sabai]
The Essential Collection
Sabai

[Photo: Google]
Google Nest Mini
Google

[Photo: The Ocean Cleanup]
The Interceptor
The Ocean Cleanup

[Photo: Marimekko]
Marimekko Spinnova printed-clothing collaboration
Marimekko and Spinnova

[Photo: Mohawk]
Mohawk Continuum Process
Mohawk Flooring

[Photo: Barber Osgerby]
On & On Collection
Barber Osgerby

[Photo: Sweetgreen]
PFAS-free compostable bowls
Sweetgreen and Footprint

[Image: Field Operations]
South Bay Sponge
James Corner Field Operations

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Point Line Plane]
BatBnB
Point Line Plane

[Photo: Gantenhammer]
Belle Vie disposable tableware from sugarcane
Gantenhammer

[Photo: United by Blue]
The Bison Ultralight
United by Blue

[Photo: Perkins and Will]
Canada’s Earth Tower
Perkins and Will

[Photo: Converse]
Converse Renew
Converse

[Photo: Hypergiant]
Eos Bioreactor
Hypergiant

[Photo: Pangaia]
Flwrdwn
Pangaia

[Photo: Adidas]
Futurecraft.Loop Generation 2
Adidas

[Photo: MIT]
Growing Islands
Self-Assembly Lab, MIT

[Photo: Cariuma]
Ibi
Cariuma

[Photo: Infarm]
Infarm Kroger partnership
Infarm

[Photo: WhiteGrey]
Living Seawall
WhiteGrey

[Photo: Lumi]
Lumi ID
Lumi

[Photo: Moen]
Nebia by Moen
Nebia

[Photo: Nike]
Nike Space Hippie
Nike

[Photo: Procter & Gamble]
Oral-B Clic
Procter & Gamble

[Photo: Dell]
Pollution Ink
Dell Technologies

[Photo: WRNS Studio]
Sonoma Academy’s Janet Durgin Guild and Commons
WRNS Studio

[Photo: Takt]
Takt
Takt

[Photo: Thousand Fell]
Thousand Fell circular sneakers
Thousand Fell

