The best student-designed projects of 2020

See all the honorees of Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards in the Students category.

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Winner

[Photo: Royal College of Art]
Dots
Valentin Weilun Gong, Xiaohui Wang, and Lan Xiao, Royal College of Art and Imperial College London
A body-gesture recognition system that lets people with disabilities customize their own interfaces

Finalists

[Photo: MIT]
Illusory Material
Jiani Zeng, Honghao Deng, and MIT

[Photo: Royal College of Art]
Kaiku Living Color
Nicole Stjernswärd, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Magsense
Irmandy Wicaksono, MIT Media Lab

[Photo: Daria Nipot/iStock]
Parking Ticket Reform in Chicago
IIT Institute of Design

[Photo: Northumbria University]
Sápu
Danielle Coffey, Northumbria University

[Photo: UC Berkeley]
Supervisor
Abhi Ghavalkar, Kailin Li, Titus Ebbecke, Franklyn Bucknor, Xiaobai Ji, and Roland Saekow, UC Berkeley

[Photo: Royal College of Art]
The Tyre Collective
Hanson Cheng, Hugo Richardson, Deepak Mallya, and Siobhan Anderson, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art

[Photo: Carnegie Mellon University]
Ubicoustics
Karan Ahuja, Jason Wu, and Gierad Laput, Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
Venous Materials
Hila Mor, MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group

Honorable Mentions

[Photo: Carnegie Mellon University]
ActiTouch: Robust Touch Detection for On-Skin AR/VR Interfaces
Yang Zhang, Carnegie Mellon University

[Photo: MIT Media Lab]
HelioZZZ: Smart Matter Opacity-Tunable Sleep Mask
Jack Forman, Hiroshi Ishii, MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group

[Photo: ArtCenter College of Design]
I’mnot
Peggy Li, ArtCenter College of Design

[Photo: Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design]
Kico—Hearing agency for hard-of-hearing people
Hiroki Sato, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design

[Photo: University of Auckland]
Lemo
Shi Yilei, Haimo Zhang, and Suranga Nanayakkara, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland

[Photo: University of Virginia]
Shape-shifting hygrosensitive facade
Mingyue Nan, Zhenfang Chen, Liwei Liu, and Ehsan Baharlou, University of Virginia

[Photo: Royal College of Art]
Something for the weekend
Summer Chen, Royal College of Art

[Photo: Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design]
Stille
Peijing Teh, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design

[Photo: Rhode Island School of Design]
Tangible Type
Hyeong Geun (Henry) Song, Rhode Island School of Design

[Photo: ArtCenter College of Design]
Us.
Sidney Rhee, ArtCenter College of Design

[Photo: California College of the Arts]
Wearable Labeling Technology for the 21st Century
Parker Crumley and Sarah Jane Walcutt, California College of the Arts

