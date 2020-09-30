The best student-designed projects of 2020

Winner
Dots
Valentin Weilun Gong, Xiaohui Wang, and Lan Xiao, Royal College of Art and Imperial College London
A body-gesture recognition system that lets people with disabilities customize their own interfaces
Finalists
Illusory Material
Jiani Zeng, Honghao Deng, and MIT
Kaiku Living Color
Nicole Stjernswärd, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art
Magsense
Irmandy Wicaksono, MIT Media Lab
Parking Ticket Reform in Chicago
IIT Institute of Design
Sápu
Danielle Coffey, Northumbria University
Supervisor
Abhi Ghavalkar, Kailin Li, Titus Ebbecke, Franklyn Bucknor, Xiaobai Ji, and Roland Saekow, UC Berkeley
The Tyre Collective
Hanson Cheng, Hugo Richardson, Deepak Mallya, and Siobhan Anderson, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art
Ubicoustics
Karan Ahuja, Jason Wu, and Gierad Laput, Carnegie Mellon University
Venous Materials
Hila Mor, MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group
Honorable Mentions
ActiTouch: Robust Touch Detection for On-Skin AR/VR Interfaces
Yang Zhang, Carnegie Mellon University
HelioZZZ: Smart Matter Opacity-Tunable Sleep Mask
Jack Forman, Hiroshi Ishii, MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group
I’mnot
Peggy Li, ArtCenter College of Design
Kico—Hearing agency for hard-of-hearing people
Hiroki Sato, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design
Lemo
Shi Yilei, Haimo Zhang, and Suranga Nanayakkara, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland
Shape-shifting hygrosensitive facade
Mingyue Nan, Zhenfang Chen, Liwei Liu, and Ehsan Baharlou, University of Virginia
Something for the weekend
Summer Chen, Royal College of Art
Stille
Peijing Teh, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design
Tangible Type
Hyeong Geun (Henry) Song, Rhode Island School of Design
Us.
Sidney Rhee, ArtCenter College of Design
Wearable Labeling Technology for the 21st Century
Parker Crumley and Sarah Jane Walcutt, California College of the Arts