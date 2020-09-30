The best student-designed projects of 2020

Winner Dots

Valentin Weilun Gong, Xiaohui Wang, and Lan Xiao, Royal College of Art and Imperial College London

A body-gesture recognition system that lets people with disabilities customize their own interfaces

The Tyre Collective

Hanson Cheng, Hugo Richardson, Deepak Mallya, and Siobhan Anderson, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art Ubicoustics

Karan Ahuja, Jason Wu, and Gierad Laput, Carnegie Mellon University Venous Materials

Hila Mor, MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group Honorable Mentions ActiTouch: Robust Touch Detection for On-Skin AR/VR Interfaces

Yang Zhang, Carnegie Mellon University HelioZZZ: Smart Matter Opacity-Tunable Sleep Mask

Jack Forman, Hiroshi Ishii, MIT Media Lab, Tangible Media Group I’mnot

Peggy Li, ArtCenter College of Design

Kico—Hearing agency for hard-of-hearing people

Hiroki Sato, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design Lemo

Shi Yilei, Haimo Zhang, and Suranga Nanayakkara, Augmented Human Lab, University of Auckland Shape-shifting hygrosensitive facade

Mingyue Nan, Zhenfang Chen, Liwei Liu, and Ehsan Baharlou, University of Virginia Something for the weekend

Summer Chen, Royal College of Art Stille

Peijing Teh, Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design Tangible Type

Hyeong Geun (Henry) Song, Rhode Island School of Design

Us.

Sidney Rhee, ArtCenter College of Design Wearable Labeling Technology for the 21st Century

Parker Crumley and Sarah Jane Walcutt, California College of the Arts