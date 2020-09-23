These comfortable but put-together pants are my work-from-home uniform

If you buy one pair of pants this fall, let them be the Everyday Pant from Époque É volution .

I’ve had these pants for six months and have received compliments every single time I’ve worn them (even if it’s just around the neighborhood). But it’s not so much about what others think of them as it is about how I feel in them.

The Everyday Pant is made of a wool-recycled poly blend, which I initially worried would be itchy. It’s not. The fabric feels structured and has just enough stretch. It holds its shape, holds my shape, and maintains its integrity through many washes—yes, machine washable Italian wool.

Thanks to the stretchy, anti-wrinkling features of the fabric, I can work cross-legged at home all day and meet a friend in the park in the evening without looking like a WFH slob. Somehow, lint and pet hair don’t stick to these pants (I can’t say the same about my Lulu leggings).

I’ve worn these pants in the brisk spring month of April, the heat of July, and now the cooling temperatures of late September, and they haven’t changed one bit even with lots of wear. I couldn’t figure out why there didn’t seem to be a season that these pants couldn’t hang in. It turns out, this Italian wool blend has temperature-regulating qualities.

The slit in the front of the pants may be an initial turnoff for some, but I like that it’s unique and it gives me the opportunity to show off my shoes. You can make these pants dressy, funky, chic, casual—it just depends on how you style them.