5 ways to connect with people almost instantly, even when you’re remote

The “old” rules of making a good impression—smile, make eye contact, and have a firm handshake—are decidedly tougher, if not altogether frowned upon, in the age of social distancing. This can make it tough to create memorable or warm encounters with people you meet at virtual networking events or even with colleagues you don’t know well.

It’s not ideal, says public speaking and communication coach Nick Morgan, author of Can You Hear Me? How to Connect with People in a Virtual World. “What we’re doing are things that make a bad situation better,” he says.

Whether you’re meeting someone for the first time or working on building those warm relationships with colleagues you don’t know well, here are some tips to help you “click” with your contacts and colleagues, even remotely:

Make it personal

Some best practices are the same, says business coach Christina Noel. Noel says she has participated in virtual networking events during the pandemic and has been successful at building great relationships, she says. She says it’s important to ask open-ended questions based on what the person has told you. For example, if they’ve shared that they have children or a particular hobby, ask, “So, how are your children doing?” or “How was that hike you mentioned?” People will often disclose more to you about what’s meaningful to them—and appreciate that you remembered to ask, she says. “Asking that kind of question is making it okay to be human,” she says.

Mirror language and behavior

When you’re connecting with someone in person, you may find yourself mirroring their body language or behavior, Morgan says. That’s not a great idea over videoconferencing, since you generally can’t see the person beyond head and shoulders. But, you can mirror their language, he says. “If you hear them using a phrase, when you’re answering a question or you’re adding to something they’ve said, then repeat their language back to them,” he says. That’s often comforting and makes the listener feel like you’re in agreement, he says. For example, let’s say they, “I’m concerned about the deadline,” your response might be, “Oh, I understand your concern about the deadline. Here’s what we can do about that.”

Mirroring is also matching tone of voice or speech cadence—if you speak very quickly and your contact does not, slow down a bit—and nodding your head. But a little mirroring goes a long way. If you shift over into full-on parroting what they say, it’s going to get creepy.