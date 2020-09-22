Sophia Amoruso’s latest venture: a $2,000 business class

In June, Sophia Amoruso stepped down as CEO of Girlboss, the media company she founded after her book (by the same name) sold half a million copies . It was an unexpected move both for the company, which had just been acquired by media investment firm Attention Capital, and for the Girlboss herself.

“We had big plans,” Amoruso told me. “It’s not like I got on Craigslist and sold something. It was: I’m finding a long-term partner to build this with me.” Girlboss had locked in a $10 million brand partnership deal that Amoruso claims would have put the company well over its financial goals for the year. Then the pandemic hit.

“Our ability to do events vanished overnight,” she says. “Our revenue went to zero. We tried to pivot; we continued pitching brands [but] brands really pulled their dollars for a while. We couldn’t sell conference tickets.” Girlboss kept on a five-person skeleton crew to oversee digital content, namely a weekly newsletter and social media. “I exited the business because I wouldn’t have been able to take a salary,” Amoruso says. “For me, it [was] like, ‘Oh, shit. Now what?'”

Just three months later, Amoruso is already on to her next project: an eight-week entrepreneurship course for would-be Girlbosses (and other founders) that she’s very literally calling “Business Class.” The course is broken up into seven modules—or “flights,” in Business Class parlance—each propelled by a heavy dose of aviation puns. (“We’ve reached cruising altitude!”) The first module encourages participants to name their Jet Fuel (“in other words, things we’re great at,” the course explains), while another helps participants pinpoint the Perfect Passenger (who their customer is, of course).

The course includes more than 200 pages of worksheets and exercises, supplemented with weekly Zoom calls with Amoruso and essential legal documents. (Also included: a prenup agreement, courtesy of her divorce attorney.) The course participants will be able to connect with each other directly through an accompanying app called The Lounge.

“It’s dense,” Amoruso says of the course, which costs $2,000. “It’s not fluffy [or] inspirational. I’m not going to insult your intelligence. I’m going to give you everything that I know, that I’ve learned from doing it right and also from doing it wrong.” (Amoruso says Business Class is comparable in price to other entrepreneurship courses, like Marie Forleo’s B-School and Amy Porterfield’s Digital Course Academy.)

Since the course is tailored to founders who are bootstrapping, much like Amoruso did when she started Nasty Gal, the target audience is either someone who wants to build on an existing small business—a creative or Shopify store owner—or someone who wants to refine their idea before taking the leap.