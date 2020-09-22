This one formula invented by software experts can help increase your agility

Agility comes down to a few key habits: coordinating the many demands of your life; staying strong enough to endure the hurdles thrown at you; and balancing the competing demands of work, health, family, and mental health.

While these may seem like tall orders, the Agile Manifesto may be just what you need for a new perspective on how to engage the speed and reflexes you need now.

Originally written in 2001 by a group of software specialists as a philosophy to drive effectiveness in tech development processes, agile practices have become known as some of the most innovative ways to enhance performance and productivity. At its inception, the approach was avant-garde—putting people first, thinking of work differently, and focusing on constant improvement—all had the fundamental effect of empowering people and helping them to be resilient to shifts in customer requirements and market needs. Likewise, this is the principles’ relevance to now. The world is shifting and we’re grasping for a way to thrive during tough times. Agile can offer the right response.

Here are five lessons from tech’s agile systems to help your personal agility.

Take small steps

Things are overwhelming today. From politics to the pandemic and from killer hornets to the spread of wildfires, it can feel like Armageddon. One way to respond is to break things down into smaller segments.

In agile terminology, this is called “deconstructing work.” Consider the big things you have to accomplish and separate them into small tasks and responsibilities. Put these in sequence and check them off your list one at a time. Take this approach for the big project at work and the small ways you’ll fulfill its requirements. In your personal life, consider the significant demands you face and break them into less daunting chunks. Putting things into more manageable terms is good for your psyche and your motivation, but it will also increase your chances of success.

Work in tandem

The best of an agility-based work style values people over process and prioritizes the team. Working through difficulty and challenge can be especially stressful if you feel alone. Take a lesson from agile practices and form coalitions with others. If you need to complete a tough task, ask for input or advice, or engage others to help. If you’re struggling to keep perspective, find a support group and share your challenges to gain new thinking. If you’re lonely or feeling isolated, seek a group with common interests.