How to turn your anxiety about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court vacancy into action

The death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday immediately set the stage for a furious battle over the future of the Supreme Court. President Trump has vowed to swiftly nominate someone to fill her seat. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promises the Senate will vote on said nominee. And Democrats have very limited options for blocking the process.
Perhaps you, a concerned American, are feeling anxious about this existential political fight taking place just six weeks before a presidential election, in the middle of a global pandemic, and during the worst economic crisis in recent memory.
If so, you’re not helpless and it’s not hopeless. Civic participation still matters. For instance, did you know it’s linked to better physical and mental health? It is! And there are many ways you can channel your current fears into positive action. None of these may stop the inevitable with regard to RBG’s vacancy, but collectively they can make a difference.
- Work the polls: Sign up to be a poll worker on Election Day and help make sure every vote counts. Get started here.
- Help others register to vote: Believe it or not, the first round of registration deadlines are right around the corner. One way to remind people to register to vote en masse is to volunteer with a group like HeadCount or Rock the Vote.
- Send a message to fellow voters: Volunteer with the group Postcards to Voters and get in touch with fellow voters the old-fashioned way.
- Send a message to Mitch McConnell: If you think it’s unfair that the senate majority leader suddenly changed his tune from four years ago, when he refused to even consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee during an election year, let your voice be heard.
- Give a little bit extra: It’s no coincidence that ActBlue, the donation-processing platform for Democrats, broke all kinds of records this weekend. They have their work cut out for them.