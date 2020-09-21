How to turn your anxiety about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court vacancy into action

The death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday immediately set the stage for a furious battle over the future of the Supreme Court. President Trump has vowed to swiftly nominate someone to fill her seat. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promises the Senate will vote on said nominee. And Democrats have very limited options for blocking the process.

Perhaps you, a concerned American, are feeling anxious about this existential political fight taking place just six weeks before a presidential election, in the middle of a global pandemic, and during the worst economic crisis in recent memory.

If so, you’re not helpless and it’s not hopeless. Civic participation still matters. For instance, did you know it’s linked to better physical and mental health? It is! And there are many ways you can channel your current fears into positive action. None of these may stop the inevitable with regard to RBG’s vacancy, but collectively they can make a difference.