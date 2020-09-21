Trump wants to replace RBG with a woman: Here are 3 contenders

Since Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, the gossip that’s swirled has been over who will replace her—and when.

Though the associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court had said she didn’t want a replacement named until a new president was in power, the current resident of the West Wing has said he plans to get her replacement on the bench ASAP.

President Donald Trump has also pledged to replace RBG—an icon as much outside the courtroom as in it—with another woman.

These are the three most likely conservative contenders on his short list:

Amy Coney Barrett: A 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge since 2017, a Trump appointee.

Barbara Lagoa: An 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge since December, a Trump appointee.

Allison Jones Rushing: A Fourth Circuit U. S. Court of Appeals judge since 2018, a Trump appointee.

When Ginsburg was sworn in in August 1993, after being nominated by President Bill Clinton, she was only the second woman to serve on the highest court in the land. The first was Sandra Day O’Connor, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court in September 1981. President Ronald Reagan had nominated her.

Currently, there are two female U.S. Supreme Court justices: Sonia Sotomayor, since 2009, and Elana Kagan, since 2010, both nominated by President Barack Obama.