3 lessons you didn’t know you learned from the tech you’ve been using to work from home

It’s safe to assume that an overwhelming majority of the population has now participated in a videoconference. People who may not have even known how to start one six months ago now use them daily—and it’s all beginning to feel normal.

The technologies that we’ve all come to rely on have so seamlessly infiltrated our lives that it’s easy to overlook their impact. But when you consider the repercussions of remote working, you’ll see that these platforms have taught us more than just how to use them. They’ve made us better leaders, collaborators, employees, and employers.

The lessons that we’re learning from these tools go beyond our own workspaces and are actively changing the workforce for the better. How? Here are three lessons you didn’t realize you learned from the tools you use to work from home.

1. Transparency isn’t so scary after all

Many of us who came of age in the business world between the 1980s and the 2010s have an innate fear of letting a client see anything before it’s “ready.” As businesses, we are entrusted to lead projects that constitute millions of dollars in revenue, which has led to the belief that if work is shared with a client before it’s “perfect,” then that trust will be lost. However, after five months of remote work during the most unpredictable time in most of our lives, it’s clear that nothing is perfect and the notion that we need to pretend it is has no place in our minds.

Last week, for example, we created a Dropbox Paper file for a work-in-progress project and shared that link with one of the most senior executives at our client’s company. We continued to add team members and items into this shared file over the course of the following weeks. Changes were tracked, remote collaboration was done, approvals were made, and every step was posted in real time.

Our shared file guided our conversations through every step of the process, and we prominently featured things that we would have kept to ourselves in the past. By now, this file has been shared or viewed by nearly every department and vendor that worked on the project, including people who would normally have only seen carefully curated bits and pieces in the past. It turned out that it was some of the best work we’ve ever done.

The lesson? Being open and vulnerable in business isn’t the worst thing in the world.