IRS says millions may still be eligible for stimulus checks: Here’s a breakdown by state

The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to almost 9 million Americans with unusual tax situations who may still be eligible for a direct payment as part of the federal coronavirus relief package passed earlier this year.

In a release last week, the IRS said many people who aren’t typically required to file a federal income tax return may still qualify for a one-time stimulus check of up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples, and $500 for each qualifying child.

The problem is, many individuals in this situation are hard to reach, and many still haven’t claimed their payment. Even worse? Time is running out: The IRS says these “non-filers” have until October 15 to claim their Economic Impact Payment, or EIP, directly.

After October 15, if you’re eligible for a stimulus check but still haven’t claimed it, you’ll have to file a federal income tax return to do so.

If you’re in this situation, here’s what the IRS says to do:

Visit IRS.gov/eip by October 15, and click “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.” You can either enter your bank account information (for direct deposit) or tell the IRS where you’d like to receive your payment. Filers: Visit IRS.gov/eip, click “Get My Payment” before October 15, and follow the instructions.

According to the IRS, Americans in the non-filer category are typically low income. It says the letters are the “latest step” to reach them before the October 15 deadline. The agency also released a state-by-state breakdown of how many people it was notifying in each state. You can find that list, and a direct link to the full letter, below:

Good luck!