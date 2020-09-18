advertisement
  8:25 pm

RIP RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Her death immediately sets up an intense battle for the future of the high court less than 50 days before the presidential election.

[Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, has passed away from complications of pancreas cancer, the court announced on Friday. The liberal icon and feminist legal pioneer was 87.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts mourned her passing, saying, “Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature.”

Justice Ginsburg’s death immediately sets up an intense battle for the future of the high court just 45 days before the presidential election, leaving open the possibility that President Trump could appoint his third conservative justice to sit on the nine-person court.

Some top Democratic lawmakers are already vowing that won’t happen, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said on Twitter that the vacancy should not be filled until “we have a new president.” Schumer’s tweet was a not-so-subtle swipe at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who very notably avowed four years ago that Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat should not be filled until after the 2016 election, which it wasn’t.

In a statement, McConnell countered by saying that Trump’s nominee “will receive a vote” on the Senate floor.

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

