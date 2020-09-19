With Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2, phone experiences are morphing—again

Samsung head of mobile user experience Yoojin Hong says that the new Galaxy Z Fold2 foldable , which went on sale Friday, embodies Samsung’s pursuit of richer and more personal interactions with technology–something she says the pandemic has made even more of a priority. I talked to her about how Samsung’s view of mobile user experiences has changed over the years, and about the considerations that were top of mind when the user experience team at Samsung started to think about foldable designs.

Hong is a 25-year veteran of the user-experience industry. Prior to joining Samsung, she gained experience in consumer devices and mobile platforms at BlackBerry, Adobe, and Sun. In her career, she has seen smartphones grow to become the most popular and essential consumer electronics product around the world. Precisely because smartphones are so widespread, she says, thinking about user experience has to be done in such a way that it accommodates a vast range of abilities.

“There are certain key functions in a device that every single person uses, like making phone calls and messaging,” Hong says. “These should be as easy as possible because even your grandma is going to use these features. And then you go a level deeper, and you have other functions that only about 20% of the users will care about, and our goal is to make those discoverable and accessible.”

[Photo: Samsung]

Hong tells me that as the smartphone market became more established, the two main operating systems, Android and iOS, started to resemble each other more and more. She says that while industry watchers might be interested in talking about who is copying whom, the reality is much more boring. The similarities are increasing because users on both sides share common likes and dislikes, and perform many of the same mobile tasks. So evolving the mobile experience is mainly about simply meeting users where they are.

With foldable-screen phones, it’s harder to know what users want because it is a very new category, Hong says. Vendors are taking different approaches. Some are focusing on productivity and mobility while others are focusing on design and mobility.

From the first generation of the Galaxy Z Fold to the second, Samsung’s focus shifted slightly because of the change to the external screen. The first Fold’s 4.6-inch cover screen was so small that the company felt the main, unfolded screen should default to a smartphone-style interface, even if the larger 7.3-inch display was closer to the size of a tablet. Samsung decided this because it wanted to lower the learning curve and ensure that the Fold met people’s expectations as a phone.