4 under-the-radar Google Docs features that will save you time

For many of us, Google Docs is an oft-used weapon in the productivity battle. But even if you use Docs on the regular, you might not know about some of its best time-saving tricks.

Here are four under-the-radar but extremely useful ways to work smarter with Google Docs.

1. Type with your voice

Fun fact about me: I love, love, love a good dictation system—especially a free one. That being said, I have yet to find one (paid or otherwise) that can totally replace an actual keyboard. But the good news is that they keep getting better all the time.

If the mark of a useful dictation feature is simply that it’s almost as fast or faster than typing, then Google Docs dictation checks the box. It’s better than good, but not quite perfect, and works best in tandem with your hands on the keyboard for some manual maneuvering when you need it.

To try it out yourself, you’ll need to be using Google’s Chrome web browser. From the Tools menu, select the Voice Typing option, make sure you’ve got a decent microphone or headset, and then give your fingers and wrists a much-needed break.

2. Research within a document

You find yourself writing a report about caves, and you can’t remember if stalactites or stalagmites are the ones that hang from the ceiling.