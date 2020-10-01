The case for a national climate bank

On a block in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a row of small houses are each topped with solar panels. The homeowners might not have normally considered solar or been able to afford it, but they’re part of a program that helps lower-income households access solar power and efficiency upgrades. They now save hundreds of dollars each year on energy bills.

It’s one example of the work done by the Connecticut Green Bank, the country’s first bank of its kind—and an example of the type of work that could be done at a national climate bank, designed to help the U.S. quickly deploy wind and solar power, electric vehicles, and other climate tech. If the National Climate Bank Act, which recently passed with a bipartisan vote in the House, moves forward, it could also help provide millions of new jobs at a time when millions of Americans are out of work because of the pandemic.

“Technologies like utility-scale wind and solar are growing,” says Jeffrey Schub, executive director of the Coalition for Green Capital, a nonprofit that advocates for green banks. “But everything just has to be done faster.” A national climate bank (or, as Congress is also calling it, a Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator) could help drive investment in areas where the market alone is slower.

This story is part of Fast Company‘s Building Back Greener package. As the COVID-19 pandemic and climate catastrophes continue, we’re looking at what should come next, and how we can reshape our climate future through the coronavirus recovery decisions we make now. Click here to read the whole series.

The idea of a national climate bank first gained momentum after the last recession, in 2009, but at the time, it was part of a bill that also included cap and trade (limits on emissions and the ability for companies to trade emissions “credits”), and it didn’t pass. Afterward, some states began to form green banks of their own. Connecticut was first, in 2011. The organization—a nonprofit that invests public money to spur private investment—was able to support fledgling industries such as rooftop solar. It also discovered gaps, such as the fact that rich homeowners were much more likely to get solar panels than those with less money who had more need for the savings that solar can provide on electric bills.

“It was clear that low to moderate-income families were being left behind,” says Bryan Garcia, president and CEO of the Connecticut Green Bank. One challenge was that they didn’t have the credit scores to qualify for solar programs; the organization looked at credit scores and income and saw that there wasn’t a correlation. “Just because you’re low income doesn’t mean that you have bad credit,” he says. “There’s an unconscious bias that people have.” The green bank met with the industry and ultimately invested in a New Orleans-based rooftop solar company to help them begin operations in Connecticut, where they now offer solar leases and energy efficiency upgrades.

The organization has calculated that for each public dollar it invests in various programs, it mobilizes seven dollars of private investment. In the fiscal year that just ended, for example, it used $30 million in public resources to attract $270 million. “We saw $300 million of investment going into Connecticut’s clean energy economy,” says Garcia. “Of course, $300 million of investment means people are being put to work. They’re deploying solar projects, they’re deploying energy efficiency, they’re deploying fuel cells. The more investment that happens, the more jobs are created.”