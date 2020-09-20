How to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards on ABC live without cable

Television’s biggest night will go on with big changes this year.
Like almost everything else in the COVID era, the 72nd Emmy Awards will be a mostly virtual event. With Jimmy Kimmel returning as host—and premium services like Netflix and HBO dominating the nominations—the celebration will have some semblance of normality, but it will not include the red carpet or live audience. You can check out the full list of nominations here.
The 2020 Emmys telecast is set to take place tonight (Sunday, September 20) at 8 p.m ET and will air on ABC. If you’re looking to stream the ceremony live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a number of options.
- Subscription streaming services: ABC’s live feed is available as part of a bundle on many popular standalone streaming services. Those include FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Most of these are offering free trials if you haven’t signed up before.
- Locast: This is a nonprofit service that lets you live-stream broadcast networks for free in 23 markets and counting. Find it here.
- ABC online and mobile apps: You can watch the Emmys on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps. You’ll need to authenticate with login credentials from a pay-TV company to watch this way.
- Over-the-air antennas: ABC is a broadcast network and technically available for free. If you have an OTA antenna and good reception, you can probably watch the Emmys this way.