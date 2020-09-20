How to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards on ABC live without cable

Like almost everything else in the COVID era, the 72nd Emmy Awards will be a mostly virtual event. With Jimmy Kimmel returning as host—and premium services like Netflix and HBO dominating the nominations—the celebration will have some semblance of normality, but it will not include the red carpet or live audience. You can check out the full list of nominations here.

The 2020 Emmys telecast is set to take place tonight (Sunday, September 20) at 8 p.m ET and will air on ABC. If you’re looking to stream the ceremony live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you have a number of options.