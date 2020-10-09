How to lead through rapidly changing times

In a year of unprecedented challenges that 2020 brought, the mantle of the chief executive became even more weighty. In the span of six months, the one-two punch of the pandemic and racial injustice brought a reckoning to the role that no one could have predicted or prepared for. That meant that some succeeded based on the strength of their mission and the agility to shift course while others failed.

During the final day of the Fast Company Innovation Festival, deputy editor Kate Davis sat down with two CEOs who are thriving despite the challenges. Both Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box, and Jennifer Tejada, CEO and chairwoman of PagerDuty, helm unicorn startups and offered insights into how they view their roles and what opportunities lie ahead for their companies and their careers.

Tejada describes herself as an “extreme extrovert” who was always walking the halls (and is now doing that virtually by being present on Slack and in Zoom calls). She’s constantly seeking direct feedback, admitting that as CEO it’s often tough to get when employees tell her what she thinks she wants to hear versus what needs to be said.

For his part, Levie sees his leadership as essential to ensure the company is going in the right direction, which is even more important because of the current environment. “You are only as good as your organization and your team,” he says, so cultivating great talent is necessary to make sure the company has clarity to be decisive at key moments.

Both emphasized the fact that building a strong company culture has been a guiding light through a year fraught with uncertainty. Levie and Tejada agreed that their employees look to them to offer structure and transparency, even when they don’t have all the answers.

Tejada says she’s had numerous conversations with employees about engaging customers. “You cannot manage by aggregate,” she explained, “everyone is experiencing things differently.” That’s why she advises listening actively and empathizing. When checking on customers, she says, it’s not just about asking how the business is doing, they need to find out how the person is doing and how their family is doing. It’s helped that PagerDuty’s core values underscore these efforts, she says. “Connecting people to the company’s purpose ensures our vision is still well suited as the world rapidly evolves,” says Tejada.

Levie notes that agility has played a major role in his leadership this year. Building an organization that is flexible is essential when you can’t predict what comes next, says Levie, especially when you don’t have all the answers. “We hope we make the right calls,” he says.