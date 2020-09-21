How the pandemic reset workers’ concept of work-life balance

Sentiments around “work-life balance” have always been divided. Some argue that the term itself implies a binary relationship (‘work” having a more negative or chore-like connotation, whereas “life” is positive), but really, is it so simple? We now live in a world built on a foundation of productivity, where it’s all too easy (and, more often than not, encouraged) for us to define our worth by the volume of work we’re able to accomplish in any given day. But, I would argue that the value we assign to our lives and, by extension, our mastery of work-life balance, should come down to how well we’re able to prioritize the aspects of our lives that we enjoy most, whether they’re professional or personal.

The global pandemic has changed the way we work, blurring what was already a hazy divide between life and work while raising questions around the long-term impacts on our mental wellness. But, we’re now hearing that upwards of 86% of remote workers in the US are actually satisfied with current arrangements; 47% are even “very satisfied”, even if that means “having to work from their bedrooms or closets”. For the first time in perhaps a long time, Americans have control over their day-to-day, including the ability to prioritize the aspects they enjoy and to be mentally present during the moments of their life that matter the most. So, why did it take a global pandemic for us to realize this shift?

Our broken idea of productivity

Up until just a few years ago, our approach to work-life balance left little wiggle room for unforeseen or unique life circumstances. “Work” was characterized by the traditional 9-5 corporate desk job, set in a shared physical office space. And “life” might’ve referred to an evening at home with the family, or a night out for drinks with friends.

At some point over the last decade—coinciding with the advent of the internet and the culture of connectivity—productivity emerged as a trend. It became a self-defining characteristic among working professionals, eventually progressing into an obsession with optimizing all aspects of life, and a firm commitment to the “hustle” culture. Cut to the explosion of various productivity techniques like “inbox zero,” the pomodoro technique, and single-tasking, as well as software programs, all of which claimed to help us complete our tasks faster, just in time for us to cram more work – at the expense of life – into our days. What resulted was burnout.

This is the reality for a staggering number of Americans that are already working as time-strapped entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, gig workers, and business owners. But add to this that the pandemic has inspired 59% of millennials in the US to get a side hustle once it’s over, and you get a glimpse into just how devastating mass burnout could be for the American economy and workforce.

More emphasis on “life” in “work-life”

Today’s digital workers have more software tools at their disposal than ever before. But, they’re also clocking in more work hours without seeing the ROI to their productivity.

As an entrepreneur and workaholic, my journey toward a more enjoyable life-filled work-life balance took a long time. I needed a shock to my system and a chance to re-learn. That shock came from losing the valuable help that executive assistants provided. For years, they took care of the tasks I would’ve otherwise procrastinated, like scheduling or accounting, allowing me to focus on the critical areas of my business and freeing up much needed time for my family. In my assistant’s absence, I traded my sense of personal fulfillment for professional noise and eventually, burnout.