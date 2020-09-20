This one counterintuitive practice could help you get more done

Deciding to prioritize one thing means, by definition, deciding not to prioritize something else. This is as self-evident as it is easy to ignore—which is why it’s important to be intentional about it. The alternative is trying to do everything, which defeats the whole purpose of setting priorities.

You can’t dedicate forty hours to five different projects next week—at least, not without some kind of Hermione Granger-type time travel. We all know this, in the abstract, but fail to keep it in mind while planning. It’s easy to make every project the top priority, but that actually means that we have no priorities.

I’ve been burnt out enough—and confused by time travel plots enough—to know what that leads to: Getting nothing done. That’s why it’s a good idea to be explicit about which projects aren’t a priority, not just which ones are.

A weekly list of deprioritized projects

We’ve been thinking a lot about priorities at Zapier this year. Everyone here writes a weekly Friday update, which until recently was more-or-less a weekly list of completed tasks. That approach lacked focus, so we changed things up: now everyone outlines what their top priority was in the past week and what their top priority will be in the week to come. This exercise forces us to think about which project is most important and commit to making progress on it.

But, like I said, there’s a flip side to deciding on a priority, and that’s deciding what’s not a priority. Michael Shen, Director of Advertising and Paid Media here at Zapier, decided to make this explicit every week. In a recent Friday update, he wrote:

We have resultslogs, changelogs, and researchlogs: we don’t really have deprioritized-logs; didn’t-get-to-it-logs; something-came-up-logs. To combat this, I’m taking time in each Friday update for the foreseeable future to talk about a few things that I didn’t get to.

And so he has, using his weekly update to catalog not only the things he prioritized but also the things he intentionally didn’t prioritize.