4 steps to design a better future after COVID-19

COVID-19, along with the corresponding economic collapse and a movement for social justice, have forced our society into an inflection point. What role will designers play in creating a more inclusive, empathic future? And how does the industry itself need to adapt?

Vanessa Cho, design partner, GV; Gary Hustwit, documentarian and founder, Scenic; Andrew Ibrahim, senior principal and chief medical officer, HOK’s Healthcare Practice; and Bobby C. Martin Jr., cofounder, Champions Design create a road map to reenvisioning our world in four steps as part of a panel at this year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival.

Empathy is bullshit

The first step toward creating a more equitable future is a frank evaluation of our current modes of thinking. For Martin, that’s a recognition that one of the biggest design tropes of the past decade—design thinking centered around “empathy”—is a lie.

A lot of companies based their design ethos in empathy as part of the design thinking process, a 2010s darling of “with it” corporations across industries. Basically, it asked designers to put themselves in their users’ shoes to figure out what those users need. “Now we’re finding that that’s bullshit,” says Martin. That’s because the practice glosses over the inherent inequity in a system that requires a designer to do the thinking for other people, since the intended user is not designing the product themselves. “What’s more important is to go beyond empathy and make sure that the people are creating the work—that are thinking and strategizing—are coming from diverse perspectives.”

There’s a less cutesy, more direct way to make a difference: Invest in communities with the firsthand experience your company is designing for. Companies need to be more proactive in diversifying their hires, according to Martin, and to do so they should start early: Reach kids in elementary school, and broaden the colleges and universities they recruit from.

“We need to short circuit”

Correcting the design industry’s current way of thinking is a great start. Designers also need to change their way of doing, according to Cho, because the sad truth is that inequity is built into the industry’s funnel system.

“The only way we can design equitable products is to have people at that table that represent all those backgrounds,” says Cho. “To get them is a challenge. That’s where the designers need to disrupt how we’ve been doing things before. The sourcing, the pipeline, how we interview, support, sponsor, and mentor these designers needs to be dramatically different because we need to short circuit something.”