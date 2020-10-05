Scooter Braun and Jessie Reyez on how COVID-19 is ‘forcing the entire industry to innovate’

The entertainment industry has faced existential challenges over the past seven months, as artists and executives alike have attempted to navigate a world beset by COVID-19.

During a recent panel at the 2020 Fast Company Innovation Festival, industry heavyweight Scooter Braun and popular recording artist Jessie Reyez joined Shara Senderoff, Braun’s business partner in the music and tech investment group, Raised in Space, and moderator KC Ifeanyi, to discuss just how the industry has adapted so far—and what may lay ahead.

Senderoff summarized the initial bleak state of affairs on the business end, in stark terms.

“If you look historically at where the music industry was before COVID, we existed as a three-lane highway: ‘Buy my music, buy my tickets, buy my merch,'” Senderoff said. “And then, as we progressively tried to get into new areas, COVID hits and one-third if not two-thirds of the entire industry was off the map as far as revenue goes.”

Jessie Reyez, for instance, was set to embark on the biggest tour of her career earlier this year, opening for Billie Eilish in some of the largest music venues around the world. It would have been an opportunity to expose tens of thousands of potential new fans to her music through her riveting live performances.

Instead, like countless others, the native Torontonian was stuck at home, trying to stay sane, remain creative, and salvage her year. Fortunately, she had already created just the kind of material for her new album that ended up keeping artists relevant in a year where the physical world mostly went away.

“My team and I have always had the mindset of being prepared,” Reyez said. “It was just a fluke that we had everything ready—all the videos, all the assets, extra live performances. We didn’t know that we’d be sending it to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel in April, May, and June.”