Exclusive: Robert Downey Jr. on planning a ‘Sherlock’ universe with Marvel-style world building

Where the superhero super-studio has succeeded, many others have faltered. Universal’s attempt to resurrect its classic monster movies in a Dark Universe was dead on arrival. The Lego Movie’s spin-offs were profitable, but largely failed to, uh, connect in any meaningful way. And the DC Extended Universe has done its best work (Wonder Woman, Aqua Man, Shazam) with movies that feel as though they exist entirely independent of the Justice League.

It takes a lot of chutzpah to launch an interconnected movie franchise after seeing others flounder, and it takes a lot more than that to create one that hits anywhere near Marvel’s level.

If there’s one dynamic duo that has more than a fighting chance at success, though, it’s Team Downey.

During a keynote panel at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival on Monday, Robert Downey Jr. and producer Susan Downey spoke with moderator and Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta about their namesake production company’s plans to build out the Sherlock Holmes franchise, and what they learned from working closely with Marvel mogul Kevin Feige for over a decade.

“At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,” the star says about future installments of Sherlock Holmes. “So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?”

“We think there’s an opportunity to build it out more,” Susan Downey adds. “Spin-off characters from a third movie, to see what’s going on in the television landscape, to see what Warner Media is starting to build out, things with HBO and HBO Max.”