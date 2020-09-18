60% of shuttered businesses on Yelp will never reopen

For seven years—more specifically, from late 2013 until right after the dinner service on March 15—Vinland restaurant, in Portland, Maine, served organic, locally sourced, gluten-free food along with biodynamic, wild-fermented, unfiltered wines. Founder and executive chef David Levi decided to close the doors and say goodbye to his employees, but he retained what he called “an irrational hope” that he’d be able to bounce back.

“I was thinking it through pretty exhaustively,” he says. “Either we would not be allowed to open until far too late or we would be allowed to reopen and it would be foolhardy, and I would take the health of my family and my staff and all of my guests into my own hands in a fairly reckless way.”

Vinland didn’t reopen. It’s among the growing number of businesses that have been pounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past several months.

Close to 164,000 U.S. businesses listed on Yelp have been shuttered between the start of the pandemic and August 31, according to the company. An estimated 98,000—or 60%—will remain closed permanently.

Eateries and shopping have taken the biggest hits, while companies that offer home, local, and professional services are faring rather well, the Yelp Economic Average finds.

Levi recalls the years he spent creating his restaurant and shepherding it to success, along the way taking risks and proving skeptics wrong. “It’s terribly sad,” he says of having to close.

Here’s Yelp’s breakdown by industry: