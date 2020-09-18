TikTok and WeChat downloads banned by U.S. Commerce Department starting Sunday

The U.S. Department of Commerce said today it will prohibit transactions related to TikTok and WeChat beginning on Sunday.

The move would ban downloads of the popular Chinese-owned apps from U.S. app stores. It follows an executive order issued by President Trump in August over perceived national security concerns.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has been in talks with Oracle over a deal that the company had hoped would satisfy the administration’s concerns. That arrangement would reportedly see Oracle take a stake in TikTok but would fall short of an outright sale. Trump is expected to announce as early as today whether the plan will be approved. It’s conceivable a satisfactory deal could still be reached before Sunday.

One point of contention, reportedly, is TikTok’s powerful algorithm—the secret sauce behind its video recommendations—which may get tangled up in regulatory red tape.

We reached out to TikTok and WeChat for comment and will update if we hear back.

Should the ban go into effect, it’s unclear if Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store would comply by removing the apps from their stores or restricting downloads. We reached out to Apple and Google for further comment.