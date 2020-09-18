TikTok and WeChat downloads banned by U.S. Commerce Department starting Sunday

The U.S. Department of Commerce said today it will prohibit transactions related to TikTok and WeChat beginning on Sunday.

The move would initially ban new downloads of the popular Chinese-owned apps from U.S. app stores. For WeChat, it would also include “any provision of internet hosting services enabling the functioning or optimization of the mobile application in the U.S.” For TikTok, that stricter ban would not take effect until November 12.

The announcement follows an executive order issued by President Trump in August over perceived national security concerns.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has been in talks with Oracle over a deal that the company had hoped would satisfy the administration’s concerns. That arrangement would reportedly see Oracle take a stake in TikTok but would fall short of an outright sale. One point of contention, reportedly, is TikTok’s powerful algorithm—the secret sauce behind its video recommendations—which may get tangled up in regulatory red tape.

Reached for comment, a TikTok spokesperson said the app was “disappointed” in the decision, and that it remains committed to protecting the safety and privacy of its 100 million U.S users.

“In our proposal to the US Administration, we’ve already committed to unprecedented levels of additional transparency and accountability well beyond what other apps are willing to do, including third-party audits, verification of code security, and US government oversight of US data security,” the company said. “Further, an American technology provider would be responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok network in the US, which would include all services and data serving US consumers. We will continue to challenge the unjust executive order, which was enacted without due process and threatens to deprive the American people and small businesses across the US of a significant platform for both a voice and livelihoods.”