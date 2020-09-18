Walmart is giving 165,000 employees a pay raise between $15 and $30 per hour

Walmart, America’s largest employer with over 1.5 million U.S.-based workers, has announced it is giving 165,000 employees a pay raise. The pay raises for many will increase their current hourly wage from $11 to $15 per hour, while some select positions can see pay raises up to as much as $30 per hour.

Specifically, the pay raises will be applied to employees who hold team leadership roles at various Walmart stores including Supercenters. Walmart says the new wage structure “is built around higher-skilled jobs of the future, and the compensation for those roles reflects that.”

Employees in hourly team leadership roles can expect to see their new minimum wage start at between $18 to $21 an hour—but that wage can go all the way up to $30 per hour if they’re in a team leadership role at a Supercenter store. Hourly employees who work in the deli and bakery departments can also expect a minimum pay of $15 per hour or higher, up from the $11 minimum now.

Walmart says the pay raises will go into effect in October and take the place of the annual pay raises the employees could normally expect in February or April.