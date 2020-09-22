The plastic-free cleaning company that brought you soap in milk cartons now has six delightful new scents

If you’ve ever looked for a more sustainable way to clean your countertops or your dishes, we hope you’ve heard of Cleancult . The gleefully branded DTC company makes nontoxic household cleaning products, bottled up in glass bottles and infinitely refillable from paper-based milk cartons . It’s pretty cool.

Today, the company announced new scents for every single product, expanding from its original lemongrass and lavender scents. You can now shop for all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, dishwasher tablets, and a smattering of other cleaning solutions in six different scents: Blue Sage, Juniper & Sandalwood, Bamboo Lily, Sweet Honeysuckle, Grapefruit Basil, and Sea Spray & Aloe.

Cleancult is also upgrading refills to a new 32 oz. carton with a plant-based cap, and it’s releasing a new product altogether: laundry detergent.

As always, Cleancult’s latest product expansion continues to be carbon-neutral and shatter-resistant. The formulas are free of dyes, fragrances, triclosan, phosphates, and petroleum-based ingredients. Instead, Cleancult uses coconut oil, olive oil, and potassium soap (which have natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties) to create cleaning solutions that get the job done without exposing you to harmful ingredients. And in the quest to become a zero-waste company, Cleancult has created a mail-back program that allows customers to return their paper-based milk cartons to be recycled.

Cleancult is currently in the process of receiving the Environmental Protection Agency’s certification to have its products become approved disinfectants for use against COVID-19. The brand is also introducing foaming hand sanitizer to the collection.

You can shop each product individually (along with refills), or buy convenient bundles to get yourself started. So if you haven’t made the switch to sustainable cleaners, you now have six new scrumptious scents (and a laundry detergent) to try out.