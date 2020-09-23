Office chairs, desks, home appliances, and more are up to 80% off at Wayfair’s annual 2-day sale

If WFH life has left you with a burning desire to change everything about your home, now’s the time to take action. Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is here, with prices so nice you don’t have to give a second thought to getting a new home office chair…or string lights for the patio…or maybe even a new sectional. For the next 48 hours you can score discounts of up to 80% on almost every category you can think of: office, living, and dining room furniture; cookware; rugs; desk and standing lamps; small electronics and appliances; and storage solutions. You can even find items like bedding, throw pillows, and planters at deep discounts. And to sweeten the deal, everything (yes, everything) ships for free.

Here are some of our favorite sale items—and sneak peeks of the discounts you can get across all of Wayfair’s affiliate brands, which include Allmodern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.

Sophia Leather Conference Chair

Office furniture prices are starting at $75 during this sale with discounts of up to 65% on all Joss & Main Way Day items. If you’re looking for an office chair upgrade (I can’t believe you’ve made it this long without one), the Sophia Leather Conference Chair ($439, regularly $623) is as stately as they come—without looking like it belongs in a conference room. We love the rich coloring of the genuine leather upholstery and the natural wood accents that give it a homey look. Even more affordable is the Inessa Task Chair, which has a similarly warm look (thanks to faux leather), but costs a mere $103 (regularly $170). And if you really want to save, try this basic Mesh Task Chair, which costs just $70 and comes in a rainbow of colors.

Vincent Sectional

A sectional couch isn’t a purchase that you make on a whim. But if you are in the market for a remarkable deal on one that looks even more luxe than the original price tag would suggest, then you can’t go wrong with the Vincent Sectional ($1,500, regularly $2,428). The upholstered lightweight velvet comes in three rich hues that look and feel cozy year-round. Plus, the cushions and covers are removable for easy cleanups when inevitable messes happen. All other living room seating in the Way Day sale is currently marked up to 70% off.

Canterbury Armchair

With seven different upholstery colors and two leg colors to choose from, the Canterbury Armchair is possibly the most customizable, affordable modern armchair I’ve come across in my many years sifting through the internet. It’s a gorgeous chair, and the price is more than right: $377, marked down from $1,147 (that’s a savings of 67%).

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

A bagless, cordless, handy little robo-vacuum that cleans up after you and yours (four-legged and two-legged) usually runs $700 or more. This highly rated robotic vacuum from bObsweep is currently marked down 66% to $225. And this little robot does more than just vacuum—it mops, too. The time you spend every week cleaning just got cut in half.

Van Gogh Blossoming Almond Trees Plaster Wallpaper

If you’ve never seen the all-powerful transforming abilities of wallpaper, now’s the time to experiment. This botanical beauty will easily turn that blah wall in your favorite Zoom nook into an absolute looker—or brighten up a powder room or bedroom accent wall. And at $1.78 per square foot, you don’t have much to lose.