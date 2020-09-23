Office chairs, desks, home appliances, and more are up to 80% off at Wayfair’s annual 2-day sale

If WFH life has left you with a burning desire to change everything about your home, now’s the time to take action. Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is here, with prices so nice you don’t have to give a second thought to getting a new home office chair…or string lights for the patio…or maybe even a new sectional. For the next 48 hours you can score discounts of up to 80% on almost every category you can think of: office, living, and dining room furniture; cookware; rugs; desk and standing lamps; small electronics and appliances; and storage solutions. You can even find items like bedding, throw pillows, and planters at deep discounts. And to sweeten the deal, everything (yes, everything) ships for free.
Here are some of our favorite sale items—and sneak peeks of the discounts you can get across all of Wayfair’s affiliate brands, which include Allmodern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane.
Sophia Leather Conference Chair
Office furniture prices are starting at $75 during this sale with discounts of up to 65% on all Joss & Main Way Day items. If you’re looking for an office chair upgrade (I can’t believe you’ve made it this long without one), the Sophia Leather Conference Chair ($439, regularly $623) is as stately as they come—without looking like it belongs in a conference room. We love the rich coloring of the genuine leather upholstery and the natural wood accents that give it a homey look. Even more affordable is the Inessa Task Chair, which has a similarly warm look (thanks to faux leather), but costs a mere $103 (regularly $170). And if you really want to save, try this basic Mesh Task Chair, which costs just $70 and comes in a rainbow of colors.
Vincent Sectional
A sectional couch isn’t a purchase that you make on a whim. But if you are in the market for a remarkable deal on one that looks even more luxe than the original price tag would suggest, then you can’t go wrong with the Vincent Sectional ($1,500, regularly $2,428). The upholstered lightweight velvet comes in three rich hues that look and feel cozy year-round. Plus, the cushions and covers are removable for easy cleanups when inevitable messes happen. All other living room seating in the Way Day sale is currently marked up to 70% off.
Canterbury Armchair
With seven different upholstery colors and two leg colors to choose from, the Canterbury Armchair is possibly the most customizable, affordable modern armchair I’ve come across in my many years sifting through the internet. It’s a gorgeous chair, and the price is more than right: $377, marked down from $1,147 (that’s a savings of 67%).
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
A bagless, cordless, handy little robo-vacuum that cleans up after you and yours (four-legged and two-legged) usually runs $700 or more. This highly rated robotic vacuum from bObsweep is currently marked down 66% to $225. And this little robot does more than just vacuum—it mops, too. The time you spend every week cleaning just got cut in half.
Van Gogh Blossoming Almond Trees Plaster Wallpaper
If you’ve never seen the all-powerful transforming abilities of wallpaper, now’s the time to experiment. This botanical beauty will easily turn that blah wall in your favorite Zoom nook into an absolute looker—or brighten up a powder room or bedroom accent wall. And at $1.78 per square foot, you don’t have much to lose.
7-Piece Spears Picture Frame Set
Admit it, framed photos and prints are something that you want more of, but it’s a hassle (and an expense) to buy frames. That’s why—whether you have art you want to frame now or not—it’s always a good idea to buy frames in bulk. That way, all of your frames match and you can get a good deal on them. This set of wooden frames (with near-perfect reviews) includes seven frames (with mats!) in three different sizes—and it’s marked down 52% to a wallet-friendly price of $48.
Oneida 10-Piece Hammered Cookware Set
Friends of mine recently upgraded to an induction range—but with their newfound fast cooktop heating and superb simmering abilities came the difficulty of finding affordable, high-quality induction-compatible cookware. For anyone else facing a similar problem, I introduce the one-stop solution. The Oneida 10-Piece Hammered Cookware Set ($300, regularly $385) is induction-safe, PTFE- and PFOA-free, dishwasher-safe, and complete with all the skillets, saucepans, and stock pots you could possibly need.
Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can
Look, no one wants to spend $80 on a trash can. But then again, no one wants to look at (or deal with) basic, less-than-decent plastic bins. Now you can have the mess-free, never-looks-trashy trash can for a fraction of the normal cost. This Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can is a whopping 33% off now ($52, regularly $80).
There are plenty of other small items on sale that can make a big improvement in your space, including this Manhasset 2-Piece Iron Pot Planter Set—which gives you a chic look and an excuse to buy more plants–at a whopping 57% off. The two-piece set costs less than $100.
If you’ve really got a green thumb and are looking for outdoor planters for your own DIY hedge or next year’s garden harvest, these Corten Steel Planter Boxes are up to 25% off, depending on the size you choose.
Similarly, string lights can really upgrade your outdoor space. These durable Gracinha string lights can instantly boost the ~vibes~ and the longevity of your evenings spent outside on the patio. The entire string is 48 feet long and costs only $74 right now. If you’re in the market for other types of lighting—including desk and standing lamps—Way Day lighting products are marked down as much as 65%.
Long story long, there are thousands of deals (from fake holiday trees and bar sets to desk lamps and Weber grills) that are marked down and ready to make their way to your cart—and your home. Shop the entire (overwhelming, exciting) sale here.
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.